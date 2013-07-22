Wound Care in Denmark: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Wound Care in Denmark" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Wound care sales recorded 1% current value growth in 2012, reaching DKr71 million. Instable economic climate is one of the main reasons behind the moderate performance of wound care. Products are present in almost all households, as consumers stock up on them for emergencies. When the economic situation deteriorates, consumers buy less wound care and use the reserve stocks they have had at home. Furthermore, wound care is very mature and has high penetration levels. Thus, strong growth rates...
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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