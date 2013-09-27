Wound Care in Dominican Republic - New Study Released

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Wound Care in Dominican Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- During 2012, the Emergency Operations Centre (COE) continued with its initiatives to alert Dominican consumers of the need to always be prepared for medical emergencies by keeping a first aid kit in the home at all times. Consumers are advised to be particularly diligent during the festive season, while on holiday-especially when camping-and during hurricane season. These public service campaigns continued to have a positive impact on sales of wound care in the Dominican Republic towards the...
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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