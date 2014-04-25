Fast Market Research recommends "Wound Care in Greece" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- As Greece's severe economic recession rages on, sales of wound care declined for the fourth consecutive year in 2013. Moreover, the number of wound care products available in Greece's supermarkets and chemists/pharmacies has declined, with both the range of products available on retail shelves and the volume of these products stocked by most retailers as the majority of consumers now tend to stick to more basic wound care products. Overall, wound care declined in current value by 6% in 2013.
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wound Care in Turkey
- Wound Care in Japan
- Wound Care in Canada
- Wound Care in Colombia
- Wound Care in Italy
- Wound Care in Brazil
- Wound Care in South Korea
- Wound Care in Latvia
- Wound Care in Iran
- Wound Care in Portugal