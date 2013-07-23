"Wound Care in Indonesia" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Wound Care in Indonesia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Wound care accrued value sales of Rp604 billion in 2012, with sticking plasters/adhesive bandages as the only feasible product within the category in Indonesia. This type of wound care is very common in Indonesia, due to the regular advertisements on television and printed media as well as nationwide distribution coverage. The penetration of sticking plasters is extensive, up to traditional retail outlets in rural areas.
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wound Care Management Market to 2018 - Advanced Wound Care Modalities and an Expanding Patient Base Create Significant Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries
- Europe Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2017- Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices and Others
- Europe Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Other
- United States Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Others
- United States Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2017 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices and Others
- Asia-Pacific Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2017 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices and Others
- Hollister Incorporated Market Share Analysis
- Middle East and Africa Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Other
- China Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2017 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices and Others
- Spain Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2017 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices and Others