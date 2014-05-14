New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Wound Care in Malaysia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Wound care continued to record good growth in 2013 with almost 3% in retail value. Many wound care products, such as plasters/bandages, gauze and tape, were considered necessities for most households. Many people kept stock of these products at home to use when the need arose. Most consumers were more familiar with the usage of plasters/bandages, whilst other products like first aid kits, gauze and tape were less popular as some people did not know how to use them in the correct way.
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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