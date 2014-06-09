- Wound Care in South Korea

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Wound care recorded 3% value growth rate in 2013 as both sticking plasters/adhesive bandages and gauze, tape and other wound care performed well in value terms. In particular, gauze, tape and other wound care continued to show healthy growth over the review period due to new products. As new technology for the tape format of wound care helps skin to recover without dressings or ointment treatment, it has created a sensation in South Korea. Medifoam, Easy Derm and Duo Derm are kinds of hydrate tape, and they are widely used in hospitals (B2B sales) after surgery.
Competitive Landscape
Il Dong Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd maintained the leading position with a 31% value share in 2013. The company distributes Medifoam and holds a 51% share in the gauze, tape and other wound care category. The brand has created a sensation in South Korea as a hydrate tape and is now exported to other countries.
Industry Prospects
Wound care is expected be stable in constant value terms over the forecast period. Gauze, tape and other wound care will perform slightly better than sticking plasters/adhesive bandages due to new brands with more developed technology.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Wound Treatments industry in South Korea with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Wound Treatments industry in South Korea, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Wound Treatments in South Korea market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Wound Treatments in South Korea?
- What are the major brands in South Korea?
- What novel technologies are being used in sticking plasters/adhesive bandages?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
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