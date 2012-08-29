Fast Market Research recommends "Wound Care Management Market to 2018 - Advanced Wound Care Modalities and an Expanding Patient Base Create Significant Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Wound Care Management Market to 2018 - Advanced Wound Care Modalities and an Expanding Patient Base Create Significant Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries" provides key data, information and analysis on the global wound care management market. The report provides a market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on the nine wound care management market categories of: advanced wound management, automated suturing devices, compression therapy, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), ostomy drainage bags, pressure relief devices, tissue engineering, traditional wound management and wound closure devices. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these categories, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and gives a detailed analysis of the pipeline products in each category. The report also reviews details regarding important merger and acquisition deals that have taken place in the global wound care management market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil.
- Market size for the nine wound care management market categories of: advanced wound management, automated suturing devices, compression therapy, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), ostomy drainage bags, pressure relief devices, tissue engineering, traditional wound management and wound closure devices.
- Annualized market revenues data, forecasts for seven years through to 2018, as well as company share data for 2010.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends for the wound care management market.
- Information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies in the market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the wound care management market globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products most likely to ensure a robust return.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Covidien Plc, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec, Smith & Nephew Plc, Hartmann Group, Molnlycke Healthcare AB, Hollister Incorporated, ArjoHuntleigh, Ethicon, Inc., Sigvaris, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (J&J)
