Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- Latest publication on 'Global Wound Care Market (by Product Type, Applications, Wound Type, Region and Company), Impact of COVID-19, Major Deals, Size, Share, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2027' is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Acelity L.P. Inc. (Acquired by 3M), Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Group, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Coloplast Corp, Derma Sciences, Inc (Acquired by Integra LifeSciences), Scapa Healthcare, 3M healthcare, Hartmann, Johnson & Johnson, Others. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Summary

The global wound care market is predicted to exceed US$ 30 Billion by 2027. Wound infection is a major safety concern for patients as well as for healthcare professionals globally, thus wound care is essential to reduce infections and promote well-being of patients. Over the years, wound care product categories have continued to expand with the continuous arrival of new and advanced products. The factors such as growing prevalence of chronic wounds and acute wounds, increasingly aging population as well as rising rates of diabetes and obesity, advancement in the field of wound care research, and rising number of road traffic accidents are driving the wound care market globally. However, the high cost of advanced wound care products restricts the market growth.



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Wound Care Market



The COVID–19 outbreak has become a global stress test. The disease has infected around 105 Million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has reached 2,278,579 according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers (as of February 4, 2021). The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict. The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the wound care market, due to nationwide lockdowns, denied wound care services, cancelled or postponed elective surgeries, and restrictions imposed by governments of various countries to shutdown factories or function with minimal staffing, to contain the spread of virus and keep the staff safe. Wound care has been designated by many governments around the world as non-essential medical treatment, during the lockdown period, thus negatively impacting the market growth.



Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Product Type



- Traditional adhesive dressings is the leading product segment of the global wound care market, followed by the traditional gauze dressings.



- Antimicrobial dressings is the third leading segment of the wound care market.



- Non-adherent dressings and Foam dressings product segments are competing closely to grab maximum share of the pie.



- Hydrocolloids market share is likely to be stable during the forecast period.



- Hydrogel dressings captured least share of the global wound care market.



Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Application



- Moist dressings and wound closure applications together accounted for around 54% share of the global wound care market in 2020.



- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy is the third leading application of the wound care market, followed by the Pressure Relief segment.



- The bioengineered skin and skin substitutes captured least share of the global wound care market.



Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - Company Analysis



- Acelity L.P. Inc. dominates the global wound care market.



- Smith & Nephew captured third highest share of the global wound care market in 2019.



- Johnson & Johnson wound care sales is continuously declining year on year.



- ConvaTec Group and Hartmann is competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the global wound care market.



- In October 2019, 3M healthcare completed the acquisition of Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries.



- In March 2018, Scapa Healthcare acquired the Dallas, TX-based BioMed Laboratories.



iGATE RESEARCH report titled "Global Wound Care Market (by Product Type, Applications, Wound Type, Region and Company), Impact of COVID-19, Major Deals, Size, Share, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2027" provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Wound Care Industry.



By Product Type - Global Wound Care Market & Forecast



1. Traditional Adhesive Dressings

2. Traditional Gauze Dressings

3. Non-Adherent Dressings

4. Film Dressings

5. Foam Dressings

6. Hydrogel Dressings

7. Hydrocolloid

8. Alginate Dressings

9. Antimicrobial Dressings

10. Wound Care Growth Factors

11. Others



By Application - Global Wound Care Market & Forecast



1. Wound Closure

2. Moist Dressings

3. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

4. Bioengineered Skin and Skin Substitutes

5. Pressure Relief

6. Miscellaneous Wound Management



By Wound Type - Global Wound Care Market & Forecast



1. Surgical & Traumatic wounds

2. Burns

3. Diabetic foot ulcers

4. Pressure ulcers

5. Venous leg ulcers

6. Others



By Region - Wound Care Market & Forecast



1. United States

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Rest of the World



Global Wound Care Market - Company Analysis



1. Acelity L.P. Inc. (Acquired by 3M)

2. Smith & Nephew

3. ConvaTec Group

4. Molnlycke Health Care AB

5. Coloplast Corp

6. Derma Sciences, Inc (Acquired by Integra LifeSciences)

7. Scapa Healthcare

8. 3M healthcare

9. Hartmann

10. Johnson & Johnson

11. Others



Research Methodologies



Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.



Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.



1. Executive Summary



2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Wound Care Market



3. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast (2012 - 2027)



4. Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast (2012 - 2027)



4.1 By Product - Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast

4.2 By Application - Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast

4.3 By Wound Type - Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast

4.4 By Region - Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast

4.5 By Company - Global Wound Care Market Share & Forecast



5. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Product Type (2012 - 2027)



5.1 Traditional Adhesive Dressings Market & Forecast

5.2 Traditional Gauze Dressings Market & Forecast

5.3 Non-Adherent Dressings Market & Forecast

5.4 Film Dressings Market & Forecast

5.5 Foam Dressings Market & Forecast

5.6 Hydrogel Market & Forecast

5.7 Hydrocolloids Market & Forecast

5.8 Alginate Dressings Market & Forecast

5.9 Antimicrobial Dressings Market & Forecast

5.10 Wound Care Growth Factors Market & Forecast

5.11 Others Market & Forecast



6. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Application (2012 - 2027)



6.1 Wound Closure Market & Forecast

6.2 Moist Dressings Market & Forecast

6.3 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market & Forecast

6.4 Bioengineered Skin and Skin Substitutes Market & Forecast

6.5 Pressure Relief Market & Forecast

6.6 Miscellaneous Wound Management Market & Forecast



7. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Wound Type (2012 - 2027)



7.1 Acute Wounds Market & Forecast



7.1.1 Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Market & Forecast

7.1.2 Burns Market & Forecast



7.2 Chronic Wounds Market & Forecast



7.2.1 Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market & Forecast

7.2.2 Pressure Ulcers Market & Forecast

7.2.3 Venous Leg Ulcers Market & Forecast

7.2.4 Others Market & Forecast



8. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - By Region (2012 - 2027)



8.1 United States Wound Care Market & Forecast

8.2 Europe Wound Care Market & Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific Wound Care Market & Forecast

8.4 Middle East & Africa Wound Care Market & Forecast

8.5 Rest of The World Wound Care Market & Forecast



9. Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - Company Analysis (2012 - 2027)



9.1 Acelity L.P. Inc. (Acquired by 3M)



9.1.1 Business overview

9.1.2 Wound Care Sales & Forecast

9.1.3 Recent Developments / Strategy



9.2 Smith & Nephew



9.2.1 Business overview

9.2.2 Wound Care Sales & Forecast

9.2.3 Recent Developments / Strate



....Continued



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.