Wound Care Market Poise $22,142 Million by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- The “Wound Care Market (Traditional Wound Care, Advanced Wound Care, Active Wound Care, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy & Other Therapy Devices) - Current Trends, Opportunities & Global Forecasts (2011 – 2016)” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in Americas, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World



Browse market data tables and in-depth TOC of the “Wound Care Market (Traditional Wound Care, Advanced Wound Care, Active Wound Care, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy & Other Therapy Devices) - Current Trends, Opportunities & Global Forecasts (2011 – 2016)”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wound-care-market-371.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this reports.



This report studies the global wound care market from the period of 2011 and 2016. The wound care market is driven by increase in the ageing population, rise in chronic diseases (such as diabetes and hypertension), and technological advancements. The demand for portable and easy-to-use devices is expected to drive the growth of the wound care market in the coming years. At the same time, tissue-engineered products like skin substitutes and biological growth factors are expected to drive the market in the long term.



Rapid breakthrough in wound-healing technologies to develop cost effective treatment is expected to drive the growth of the market. Companies are now focusing on the introduction of advanced materials, methods, and active substances for the treatment of wounds. For example, Smith and Nephew launched in January 2012 a pocket-sized PICO system, a single use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) system, across the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Australia. The PICO systems one-button pump is easy-to-use and its small size and silent operation provides a discreet, unobtrusive way to carry on daily life with NPWT.



The U.S. constitutes the biggest market for wound care products and devices, followed by Europe, Asia and ROW. The rising number of chronic diseases and ageing population has boosted the demand for this market. The pricing and reimbursement issue is one of the major factors hampering the growth of this market. The Asian region is expected to witness moderate growth, mainly due to lack of reimbursement, forcing physicians and patient to opt for traditional treatment. The overall wound care market is also expected to foresee moderate growth – relatively higher growth will be seen in advanced wound care products, tissue engineered products, and negative pressure relief devices.



Browse Related Report:



Global Biosimulation Technology Market (For Drug Discovery & Development) (2012 – 2017)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biosimulation-market-838.html



U.S. General Anesthesia Drugs Market (2011 - 2015) - Market Entry Strategy (Propofol, Midazolam, Diazepam, Fospropofol Disodium, Sodium Pentothal, Ketamine, Methohexital Sodium, Pentobarbital, Etomidate and Fentanyl)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/anesthesia-drugs-ketamine-market-713.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets