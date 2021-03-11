Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global Wound Care Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The wound care market is primarily driven by increasing diabetes incidence and prevalence, increasing geriatric population, increasing wound ulcer prevalence, increased funding for wound care research, and increasing awareness programs on wound management.



It is predicted that the existing and rising cost burden of these chronic wounds will drive investment in wound care technology that will have a significant positive impact on the growth of the wound care industry. However, prohibitive costs of the market products, which often undermine the affordability of treatment, will, in the foreseeable future, hinder industry growth. Impaired or delayed healing of the wound in chronic diseases, as well as after surgical procedures, poses a serious threat to patients and puts them at risk of infection, amputation, and death.



The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Wound Care market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market's competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years.



Key participants include Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Baxter International Inc., Convatec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Paul Hartmann AG, 3M Company, Mimedx Group, and Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Wound Care Market on the basis of product, wound type, end-user, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Advanced Wound Care Products

Advanced Wound Dressings

Foam Dressings

Silicone Dressings

Non Silicone Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Hydrofiber Dressings

Wound Contact Layers

Antimicrobial Dressings

Superabsorbent Dressings

Wound Therapy Devices

Pressure Relief Devices

Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

Conventional NPWT Systems

Disposable NPWT Systems

Accessories

Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Other Therapy Devices

Active Wound Care Products

Biological Skin Substitutes

Human Donor Tissue-derived Products

Acellular Animal-derived Products

Biosynthetic Products

Topical Agents

Surgical Wound Care Products

Sutures

Staplers

Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues

Fibrin-based Sealants

Collagen-based Sealants

Synthetic Adhesives

Anti-infective Dressings

Traditional Wound Care Products

Medical Tapes

Dressings

Cleansing Agents



Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Burns

Other Wounds



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Inpatient Settings

Outpatient Settings

Long-term Care Facilities

Home Care Settings



Regional Segmentation:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific



Report Highlights:



Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Wound Care business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.



