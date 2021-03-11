The growth of the wound care market is driven by the increasing incidences of diabetes and its prevalence and increasing wound ulcer prevalence.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global Wound Care Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The wound care market is primarily driven by increasing diabetes incidence and prevalence, increasing geriatric population, increasing wound ulcer prevalence, increased funding for wound care research, and increasing awareness programs on wound management.
It is predicted that the existing and rising cost burden of these chronic wounds will drive investment in wound care technology that will have a significant positive impact on the growth of the wound care industry. However, prohibitive costs of the market products, which often undermine the affordability of treatment, will, in the foreseeable future, hinder industry growth. Impaired or delayed healing of the wound in chronic diseases, as well as after surgical procedures, poses a serious threat to patients and puts them at risk of infection, amputation, and death.
The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Wound Care market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market's competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years.
Key participants include Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Baxter International Inc., Convatec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Paul Hartmann AG, 3M Company, Mimedx Group, and Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Wound Care Market on the basis of product, wound type, end-user, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Advanced Wound Care Products
Advanced Wound Dressings
Foam Dressings
Silicone Dressings
Non Silicone Dressings
Hydrocolloid Dressings
Film Dressings
Alginate Dressings
Hydrogel Dressings
Collagen Dressings
Hydrofiber Dressings
Wound Contact Layers
Antimicrobial Dressings
Superabsorbent Dressings
Wound Therapy Devices
Pressure Relief Devices
Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems
Conventional NPWT Systems
Disposable NPWT Systems
Accessories
Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment
Electrical Stimulation Devices
Other Therapy Devices
Active Wound Care Products
Biological Skin Substitutes
Human Donor Tissue-derived Products
Acellular Animal-derived Products
Biosynthetic Products
Topical Agents
Surgical Wound Care Products
Sutures
Staplers
Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues
Fibrin-based Sealants
Collagen-based Sealants
Synthetic Adhesives
Anti-infective Dressings
Traditional Wound Care Products
Medical Tapes
Dressings
Cleansing Agents
Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Pressure Ulcers
Venous Leg Ulcers
Surgical & Traumatic Wounds
Burns
Other Wounds
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Inpatient Settings
Outpatient Settings
Long-term Care Facilities
Home Care Settings
Regional Segmentation:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Report Highlights:
Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Wound Care business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.
The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).
The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.
The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Wound Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Wound Care Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rising Use of Regenerative Medicine in Wound Management
4.2.2.2. Growing Prevalence of Diseases and Conditions Affecting Wound Healing Capabilities
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Wound Care Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
Continue…!
