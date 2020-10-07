Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The global wound care market size is projected to showcase significant progress and earn USD 24.55 billion by 2027. This is accountable to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, and the wounds that result from them, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers. Wound care is used for injuries that are unable to heal by themselves. If untreated, they may result in severe consequences, such as mobility issues, decreased elasticity of blood vessels, and others. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights offers an elaborative overview of the market. The report is titled, "Wound Care Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Advanced Wound Dressing, Traditional Wound Care Products, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, Bioactives, and Others), By Application (Chronic Wounds, and Acute Wounds), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." According to this report, the market value stood at USD 15.68 billion in 2019 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% between 2020 to 2027.



Leading Players operating in the Wound Care Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Coloplast Corp

Cardinal Health

ConvaTec Inc.

Medtronic

3M

BSN Medical (Essity)

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Other players



The worldwide pandemic of COVID-19 has shaken the world economy. Most businesses are at a halt, import-export is not possible, and the entire world is hoping to come out of this situation. With government support and necessary measures, we soon hope to overcome this situation and step into a better tomorrow. We, at Fortune Business Insights, are offering special reports on various markets impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and its future objectives. These reports will help investors study the market thoroughly and accordingly chalk out business strategies for generating future revenues.



Regional Analysis-



North America is Holding Dominance on Account of Well-established Healthcare Infrastructure



North America earned a revenue of USD 6.09 billion in 2019 and emerged dominant, followed by Europe. This is on account of the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds. This coupled with the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and facilities, as well as favorable reimbursement policies by the governments of developed nations are likely to aid in the expansion of the regional market.



Competitive Landscape-



Companies Investing in Launch of Technologically Advanced Products for Gaining Competitive Edge



The nature of the market is fragmented due to the presence of key players of all sizes. The key players functioning in this global market are investing heavily in the research, development, and launch of technologically advanced products that will help them to gain a strategic position. Others are engaging in mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, and joint ventures to hold a vital position in the market and gather high revenue.



