Wound Care Market Worth $22,142 Million by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- The “Wound Care Market (Traditional Wound Care, Advanced Wound Care, Active Wound Care, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy & Other Therapy Devices) - Current Trends, Opportunities & Global Forecasts (2011 – 2016)” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in Americas, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World



Browse market data tables and in-depth TOC of the “Wound Care Market”.



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A wound is an injury or break in the skin, generally a dissection of tissue or rupture of a membrane, due to external aggression or some involuntary activity other than disease. Wound care has evolved from traditional, advanced, active to therapy devices. Traditional care includes products such as dry dressings, bandages, etc. Advanced care product constitutes of alginates, hydrogels, hydrocolloids and collagen. Active care products include skin substitutes and biological growth factors. The therapy device market consists of NPWT, HBOT, Whirlpool therapy, ultrasound therapy, ultraviolet, etc.



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This market is driven by increase in the ageing population, rise in chronic diseases (such as diabetes and hypertension), and technological advancements. The demand for portable and easy to use devices is expected to drive the growth of the wound care market in the coming years. At the same time, tissue-engineered products like skin substitutes and biological growth factors are expected to drive the market in the long term.



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The U.S. constitutes the biggest market for the wound products and devices, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW. The rising number of chronic diseases and aging population has boosted the demand for this market. Pricing and reimbursement issues are one of the major factors hampering the growth this market. The Asian region market is expected to have a moderate growth mainly due lack of reimbursement forcing physicians and patient to opt for traditional treatment. However, the overall market is expected to foresee a moderate growth – relatively higher growth will be seen in advanced this products, tissue engineered products and negative pressure relief devices.



Major players in this market include Kinetic Concepts Inc(U.S.), Smith and Nephew(U.K.), Convatec Inc. (Luxembourg.), Molnlycke Healthcare (Sweden), and Systagenix (U.K)



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