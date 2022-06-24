Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Film, Hydrocolloid, Collagen), Devices (NPWT, Assessment, Debridement), Graft, Matrix, Suture, Stapler), Wound(DFUs, Trauma, Surgical, Burn), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 27.2 billion by 2027 from USD 20.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The Growing preference disease and health conditions that affects wound healing capabilities, increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity are among the other factors. Emerging economies such as India and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.



The advanced wound care products segment accounted for the largest share of the wound care market, by product segment, in 2021



Based on products, the market is segmented into advanced wound care products, surgical wound care products and traditional wound care products. The advanced wound care products segment accounted for the largest share of the market, mainly due to deteriorating health conditions that directly affects wound healing like diabetes.



Diabetic foot ulcers segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The wound care market is segmented into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers and burns & other wounds based on wound type. In 2021, the surgical & traumatic segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetes.



The hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest share of the market, by end users segment, in 20201



Based on end users, the wound care market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, long-term patient care, home care settings and other end users. In 2021, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market, mainly due to the increase in cases of health conditions and increased and burn injuries.



North America is the largest regional market for wound care market



The global market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for market in 20201. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the rising focus on development of chronic wound management and focus on improving health conditions like diabetes.



The major players operating in this wound care market are 3M Company (US), Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), Cardinal Health (US), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Convatec Group (UK), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US), MiMedx Group, Inc. (US), Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation (US), Bioventus (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Ethicon, Inc. (US), DeRoyal Industries (US), Kerecis (Iceland), Acell (US), Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Medela Ag (Switzerland), Talley Group (UK), Welcare Industries SPA (Italy), Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Pensar Medical (US), Haromed BVBA (Belgium), DermaRite Industries LLC (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Advancis Medical LLC (UK) and Mil Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India).



