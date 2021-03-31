Wound Closure Products Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities and Development Factors

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Global Wound Closure Products Market: Overview



The global wound closure products market is benefitting from the rising application of wound closure products in several types of injuries. Wound closure products are used for severe injuries such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers that require external assistance to prevent infection and to accelerate healing. Wound closure products include sutures, wound closure strips, surgical staples, hemostats, and adhesives and tissue sealants.



The report on wound closure products market is appropriately segregated based on product type and geography. The sutures product segment is likely to exhibit a healthy demand due to the efficacy of sutures for wound closure.



Wound Closure Products Market - Snapshot



Wound closure devices comprise specially made mechanical apparatus, staples, and sutures, which helps in the closure of wounds by handling the edges of the wound tissues together. Devices made for wound closure differ in size and design and might need pressure and tension adjustment when it is applied to a patient or when it is absorbed into the skin. However, it depends on the manufacturer and the function of the device. The global wound closure products market is estimated to be driven by the rising demand for its use in the treatment of pressure ulcers. Wound closure products find wide use in cases of surgical, traumatic, and chronic wounds and for skin flaps and grafts.



Increased Prevalence of Diabetes and Disabilities to Bolster Demand



Increasing incidences of disabilities together with rising geriatric population is estimated to shoot up the occurrences of pressure ulcers. As per the findings of US-based The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in the US, nearly US$ 11 Bn is spent every year for pressure ulcer treatment. NCBI also records that the in nursing home patients, the rate of prevalence of pressure ulcers is around 11% per year and for venous leg ulcer vary it is from 0.18% to 1 %. Venous leg ulcer is one of the most advanced types of chronic venous disorders and chances of recurrence are more than 70%. Such high occurrences of chronic wounds are estimated to propel growth of the global wound closure products market in the years to come.



Global Wound Closure Products Market: Geographical Analysis



Among prominent regional segments in the wound closure products market, North America held supremacy in the recent past. Powered by innovations and introduction of newer medical devices in the U.S., North America is anticipated to hold on to its dominant position over the forecast period. As per a study published in 2009 in Wound Repair and Regeneration, in the U.S., more than 2% of the population suffers from chronic non-healing wounds.



Europe trailed North America in terms of market share in wound closure products market in the recent past. As per statistics presented in the Journal of Wound Care, the incidence of chronic wounds is over 4 million each year in the European Union. Thus, the high prevalence of chronic wounds and early adoption of new technology are benefitting the wound closure products market in these regions.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative regional market. India and China display a surging incidence of obesity and diabetes. As per statistics of the World Health Organization, in 2011, diabetes was diagnosed among 90 million adults and 61 million adults in China and India respectively.



Global Wound Closure Products Market: Competitive Landscape



Due to the presence of several players of varying sizes, the global wound closure products market features intense competition. Product innovation and improvement of existing products are the focus of key vendors in the market to increase their market share.



Key players profiled in the report include Cryolife, Baxter International Inc., Covidien plc., Johnson & Johnson, and B. Braun.



