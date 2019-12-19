Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- In this report, the Global Wound Debridement Product Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.



Introduction:



Debridement agents are enzymes, hypertonic saline or other topical formulations that offer selective and non-selective removal of neurotic debris or tissues from a wound. Wound debridement is a process to remove foreign substance and dead tissues from a wound. These products help to reduce different types of toxins, microbes, and other foreign materials that hinder healing of the wound. The global wound debridement product market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global wound debridement product market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise prevalence of chronic diseases.



Market Dynamics - Driver



Increasing incidence of injuries coupled with growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive growth of the global wound debridement product market during the forecast period. According to National Cancer Institute, in 2018, around 1,735, 350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S., of which breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, bladder cancer held the major share. Moreover, according to the America Diabetes Association, in 2018, over 500 million cases of type 2 diabetes worldwide were recorder. Furthermore, growing adoption of debridement products and techniques in population is expected to propel the global wound debridement product market over the forecast period. Rise in better healthcare infrastructure, reimbursement policy, growing healthcare expenditure, and availability of cost-effective debridement products are expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.



Market Dynamics - Restraints



Potential complications involved in wound debridement process such as removal healthy tissues, bleeding, and chances of infection through contamination are expected to restrain the global wound debridement market growth over the forecast period.



Regional Analysis:



Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global wound debridement market during the forecast period. This is owing to growing prevalence of diabetes cases and growing expenditure on healthcare. Furthermore, Europe is expected to witness lucrative growth in during the forecast period, owing to increasing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.



Competitive Background:



Key companies involved in the global wound debridement market are Zimmer Biomet, L&R, ConvaTec, Advancis Medical, Medline, Alimed, Medtronic USA, Smith & Nephew, Bsn Medical Inc., Advanced Medical Solutions Group, and Coloplast.



Key companies in the market are focused on various growth strategies such product launch, in order to enhance their market presence. For instance, in November 2018, Smith & Nephew plc, a medical equipment manufacturing company, introduced new PICO 7Y Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System with AIRLOCK technology.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Wound Debridement Product in these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering

--North America

--Europe

--China

--Japan

--Southeast Asia

--India



Global Wound Debridement Product market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

--Zimmer

--Smith & Nephew

--L&R

--ConvaTec

--Medline

--Advancis Medical

--Alimed

--Bsn Medical Inc

--Medtronic Usa

--Advanced Medical Solutions Group

--Coloplast



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

--Surgical Debridement

--Mechanical Debridement

--Autolytic Debridement



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Wound Debridement Product for each application, including

--Home

--Hospital



