Wound Dressings Market Surge in Demand for to Bolster the Growth by 2030 - Acelity L.P., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, 3M Company

Wound Dressings Market industry is the best presentation of all the current trends and happenings in the market along with insights on consumer buying pattern and their preferences. The global Wound Dressings market is estimated to be over US$ 10.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Players in the Wound Dressings Market



The prominent players in the global wound dressings market are Acelity L.P., Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Convatec, Inc., Organogenesis Inc., 3M Company, Smith and Nephew PLC, Mölnlycke Health Care, Coloplast Corp., Medline Industries, Inc., and Covidien PLC



Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market



Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population, continuously growing economy, increasing burden of chronic diseases and increasing awareness regarding latest healthcare technology is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the wound dressings market in this region. Furthermore, improving healthcare facilities, coupled with supportive government healthcare regulations and norms is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.



Some Key Point From TOC:



6. GLOBAL MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE



1. Introduction & Definition

2. Advanced Wound Dressings

1. Hydrocolloids

2. Film Dressings

3. Collagen Dressings

4. Foam Dressings

5. Alginates

6. Hydrogels Dressings

7. Other Advanced Wound Dressings

3. Traditional Wound Dressings

1. Anti-Infective Dressings

2. Surgical Tapes

3. Dry Dressings

4. Other Traditional Wound Dressings



7. GLOBAL MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION



1. Introduction

2. Ulcers

3. Surgical Wounds

4. Traumatic Wounds

5. Burns

6. Other Application



