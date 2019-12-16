Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- In this report, the global Wound Irrigation Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.



Wound irrigation is an essential part of wound management and is used to reduce the risk of infection. In the process, a solution steady flows across an open wound surface to hydrate the wound, remove deeper debris, and to assist with the visual examination. It also helps to avoid further tissue trauma or passage of bacteria and foreign material deeper into the wound. The essential steps of wound irrigation include assessing the wound, wound anesthesia, wound periphery cleansing, and irrigation with the solution under pressure. Some of the devices used in wound irrigation include, piston syringe with an eye irrigation cup, syringe with a 19G catheter, gauge catheter, gauge needle, and irrigation bottle.



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Increasing incidence of wound is expected to boost growth of the global wound irrigation devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a 2018 retrospective analysis of Medicare beneficiaries, 8.2 million people had wounds with or without infections and Medicare cost estimates for acute and chronic wound treatments ranged from US$ 28.1 billion to US$ 96.8 billion.



Increasing product launch is also expected to boost growth of the market. For instance, in March 2018, Smiths Medical, Inc. announced the launch of Delta Med SpA's DeltaVen Closed System Catheter in the U.S. DeltaVen is available in a wide variety of sizes and configurations including 26 gauge safety catheter. In November 2019, IRRAS, a healthcare company, received a new 510(K) clearance for IRRAflow, an irrigating ventricular drain, from the U.S. FDA



Increasing technological advancements in wound care is expected to contribute to growth of the global wound irrigation devices market. For instance, in September 2019, Smith+Nephew launched the new PICO 7Y Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System (sNPWT) with AIRLOCK Technology in the U.S. The system enables the use of two dressings concurrently from one pump, allowing for two wounds or incisions to be addressed simultaneously.



However, wound irrigation may lead to cytotoxicity in healthy cells and granulating tissues, which is expected to hinder growth of the global wound irrigation devices market.



Key Takeaways:



- Increasing incidence of wound is expected to augment growth of the global wound irrigation devices market



- Increasing technological advancements in wound care are also expected to aid in the market growth



- Major players operating in the global wound irrigation devices market include, Aurena laboratories, Cooper Surgical, Bionix, B Braun, Fresenius SE, Hollister Wound Care, and Smith & Nephew



- Key players in the market are focused on divesting its product portfolio. For instance, in February 2018, Hollister Incorporated announced to divest portions of its Wound Care business



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Wound Irrigation Devices in these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering

--North America

--Europe

--China

--Japan

--Southeast Asia

--India



Global Wound Irrigation Devices market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

--Aurena laboratories

--Cooper Surgical

--Bionix

--B Braun

--Fresenius SE

--Hollister Wound Care

--Smith & Nephew

...



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

--Bulb Syringes

--Piston Syringes

--Pressure Canisters

--Whirlpool Agitator

--Whirlpool Hose Sprayer

--Irrigation Fluid



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Wound Irrigation Devices for each application, including

--Hospitals

--Skin Care Clinics

--Others



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