WP Engine Announces Download Zip for WordPress Website Backups Summary

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- WP Engine recently announced that they have added a new feature that allows WordPress site owners and developers to download a .zip file of their site backups from the WP Engine platform. WP Engine is the premier managed WordPress hosting company that works with hundreds of bloggers, websites and small business owners seeking the best experience for their online customers.



As a leader in the WordPress hosting universe, WP Engine consistently works to provide unparalleled speed, fail safes, options and support for many of the biggest WordPress site owners around the country.” Our entire staff is made up of WordPress experts that can provide customers with service and support unrivaled in the industry,” said WP Co-founder and CEO Jason Cohen. “We’re proud to host a constantly growing percentage of the 50 million WordPress blogs on earth while giving each one the best support and services they can find anywhere.”



Due to feedback from their thousands of users, they recently developed their latest feature allowing customers to download a .zip file of their site backups from the WP Engine platform. Users merely navigate to the WP Engine User Portal to the list of all of their site backups.



“The downloaded file names include the git commit ID, which means it’s easy to click a few of them and then compare between several dates to save time,” said WP Engine Senior System Administrator Sean O’Shaunessy.



As one of the best WordPress hosting companies available, the wide array of services and support offered by WP engine are numerous. They include one-click backup and restore option at no extra charge, proactively installed WordPress security updates, a WP staging area to deploy new pages, themes and site changes, code-level PHP profiling, flat fee site migration, complete blog back-ups, no lock-in contracts and much more.



The scalable WP Engine architecture is hand-tuned to deliver the fastest WordPress available with individual sites having surged to 2,500 hits per second without loss of page load speed.



WP Engine has more failover than shared hosting or VPS solutions due to its use of facilities at multiple hosting companies, the use of a range of hardware and timely security patch upgrades. “We offer a variety of plans to fit the needs of every type of site and new customers can sign up risk free for 60 days,” said WP Engine Brand Ambassador Austin Gunter. For more information, please visit http://wpengine.com



About WP Engine

WP Engine is the premier managed WordPress hosting company. They offer fast WordPress hosting that is beloved by hundreds of bloggers and website owners. They work with huge, popular sites as well as small business owners who care about their customers' experience.