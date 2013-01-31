WP Optins 2.0 Review - Build Sales Funnel with WP Optins 2.0

Amelia Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Derrick VanDyke, Karen Haworth and Kathe Lucas have improved on the best! WP Optins 2.0 is nothing short of completely amazing. You can install this plugin and have high converting optin funnels on your pages within less than 3 minutes is not only the mark of a stellar tool but a huge time saver!! If you are building lists for your business you should seriously consider this plugin so that you wont ever miss out on any prospects!! WP Optins 2.0 is great so use the link below and go get more info on it. We have employed it on www.GraemeOnline.com as well!



Derrick vanDyke said "WP Optins 2.0 takes off where the original plugin started. What we have learned in the past year we have applied to make our clients marketing more successful. Monetization is the name of the game, but you have to start with a solid list WP Optin 2.0 keeps your list growing and your income climbing"



Graeme Nichol, MBA, CEO of http://www.GraemeOnline.com and http://www.ABusinessNow.com said that: "WP Optins 2.0 will add dramtically to the ability of the site to improve members and deliver marketing information to many entrepreneurs, In fact, the price was rising so fast, we decided to freeze the price for the next 8 hours so you can get access to this killer software while the price is still low. "



So as with all tools that give marketers some control over their time and results it is obvious that WP Optins 2.0 is selling like CRAZY and the price will be going up soon! Moreover Derrick and his team offer a money back guarentee should WP Optin 2.0 not live up to your expectations!



Interested folks may get more information here - http://www.graemeonline.com/wp-optins-2-0



The ALL NEW WP Optins 2.0 features:



- Automatic Graphical Headlines

- Customizable Optin Forms

- “Guru Style” Squeeze pages

- And much, much, more…



One can create an entire lead generation system including thank you pages and fully monetized download pages.



One can even create sales pages like this one:



http://www.graemeonline.com/wp-optins-2-0



Interested folks may check it out and take advantage of the temporary price freeze right now.



To acheive online marketing success you really need a tool that can create sales funnels effortlessly. WP Optins 2.0 is a perfect example of this. Visit the website: http://www.graemeonline.com/wp-optins-2-0



About Online2Profits

Online2Profits - Online2Profits is an inbound marketing company specializing in marketing and lead generation for IT companies. http://online2profits.com



Graeme Nichol, MBA. CEO blogs on http://www.GraemeOnline.com and runs a site for entrepreneurs www.AbusinessNow.com where he and his team provide training and resources for online entrepreneurs. Graeme can be reached at graeme@graemeonline.com



Media Contact:

Graeme Nichol, MBA

graeme@online2profits.com

1643 Plantation Oaks Ln, Amelia Island, FL 32034

866 593-2207