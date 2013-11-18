WP Payment Processing Plug-in Now Refined with All-in-One Shopping Cart

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- The WP Payment Processing Plug-in has been refined to include more features than ever before, giving WordPress users a great solution for accepting payments and donations. Along with a fully functional shopping cart, the system includes tools for inventory management, pricing, and credit card processing from a leader in technology, marketing, and merchant based solutions.



The download is free and the program installs quickly. It is also easy to set up. Once the plug-in is installed, users have an integrated online shop and the benefits of a shopping cart with all the features needed to make the transaction process simple. Users can sell any product or service from their site. In addition to supporting multiple products, the cart allows merchants to categorize them and add images to showcase each item.



Merchants can also add as much information as they want and the cart also supports digital downloads. Users can be paid once buyers choose these. Best of all, multiple payment carts can be added. Each product or service sold can be dedicated to a single cart, all linked directly to the WordPress site.



“Our WordPress plug-in offers the simplest solution for adding a shopping cart. Its all-in-one functionality and ease of setup make it great for any organization or start up,” said David Trecek, President of BBS Buying Group.



The shopping cart supports various shipping methods and pricing, product inventory, affiliate products, discount coupons, product variations, and more. It also features a payment gateway to give one a complete WordPress shop. The plug-in is by far the most affordable and lowest cost per transaction solution on the market. More information is available at www.wppaymentprocessing.com.



About BBS Buying Group

Better Business Solutions provides affordable solutions for processing credit card transactions to small and large organizations. The Scottsdale-based company created the WP Payment Plug-in available to all businesses and is committed to saving organizations money by avoiding fees of credit card companies. BBS is also a Better Business Bureau Accredited firm.