WPamplify Gives Small Business WordPress Sites the Advantage

Montvale, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Every business needs more customers and a larger financial impact. For small businesses this can be a phenomenal challenge. WPamplify gives small businesses the advantage of being able to be found readily and grab more customers’ attention. Using the power of search engine optimization, lead generation and total webmaster support, WPamplify is able to give even the smallest business a huge advantage. More information is available at http://www.wpamplify.com/how-it-works/.



“We have set out to level the playing field by giving our customers an affordable and effective system for getting more customers and amplifying the impact of their WordPress website.” – Ryan Cote, WPamplify



WordPress is the world’s most popular website platform. With the help of WPamplify, business owners and entrepreneurs are able to attract more attention from search engines and bring in more leads. Their services dovetail to give business owners peace of mind and a winning strategy. SEO, search engine optimization, is designed to move a website up the ranks in search engine results. Lead generation is an active pursuit of customers using a special WordPress plugin that turns a website into a lead magnet. Finally, webmaster support lets business owners pay attention to their business, rather than spend time working on their own website.



“In the past few months, with the help of WPamplify, my business has grown by 33%! (for the first time since I’ve been in practice, I’ve added a third night!)” – John C., Psychotherapist



About WPamplify

WPamplify is a website marketing solution for small businesses using WordPress. It combines search engine optimization, lead generation and Webmaster support into one easy package.



Ryan Cote