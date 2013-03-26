WpNeoMobile Releases New WordPress Plug-In

Brussels, Belgium -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- ‘WpNeoMobile’, a new venture licensed under Digifields Solutions, today announced the release of a New WordPress Plug-in. The same is meant to design and activate the smartphone and tablet versions of the website. Speaking on the occasion a representative of the company said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of WpNeoMobile plug-in to help businesses get smartphone and tablet compatible WordPress websites. The number of users accessing internet through smartphones and tablets is on the rise and getting a site that is compatible with the device type is the need of the hour.”



According to the experts, a smartphone friendly site can be an important factor in generating more business leads and revenue in turn. With more people using smartphones to get access to related info, while on the move, not having a smartphone or tablet compatible website can lead to directing potential clients to competition.



The ‘WpNeoMobile’ plug-in provides two different templates for tablets and smartphones and can be designed and activated using the simple WP control panel. “The point where we score over our competition is the fact that we are offering two different templates for smartphones and tablets instead of one. Furthermore, you do not need to have an expert developer to design the layout and manage the same. Instead, all this can be done yourself by just clicking on a few buttons. You just need to install plug-in, activate it, design the layout and launch the site.” added the spokesperson.



‘WpNeoMobile’ is offering three different plans for the clients to choose from. These are termed as Silver, Gold and Platinum priced at $57, $147 and $247 respectively. Detailed offerings of the plans can be found on the website of the company. The payment for the same cab be made using ClickBank’s secure platform.



About WpNeoMobile

‘WpNeoMobile’ is a new organization that started operations in the current year. The company is offering WordPress plug-in to design and activate the smartphone and tablet version of site. The company is also offering custom tailored services.



Contact:

WPNeoMobile

Frederic Paulus

Phone: +32495869634

Email id: info@wpneomobile.com

Website: http://wpneomobile.com/