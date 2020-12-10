WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Investor Alert: Lawsuit in Connection with Merger Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- An investor, who currently hold NYSE: WPX shares, filed a lawsuit in concerning with the takeover of WPX Energy, Inc. by Devon Energy.



Investors who purchased shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) and currently hold any of those NYSE: WPX shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that WPX Energy, Inc filed to disclose information relevant to the proposed takeover.



On September 28, 2020, Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) and WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) announced they have entered into an agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, WPX Energy, Inc. shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of NYSE: WPX common stock owned. Based on a closing price of $8.82 per NYSE: DVN share on September 25, 2020, investors in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) will receive a value of approximately $4.55 per NYSE: WPX share.



At least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE: WPX shares at $19.00 per share and shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) rose after the merger announcement in the open market to as high as $7.91 per share on November 24, 2020.



Certain Funds managed by EnCap Investments L.P. own approximately 27 percent of the outstanding shares of WPX and have already entered into a support agreement to vote in favor of the transaction.



Those who are current investors in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



