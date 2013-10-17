WR Contractor Announce Discount for Its Deluxe Sanitary Units

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Keeping in tradition with upgrading its service and rental scheme every year in favor of its customers, WR Contractor has yet again enhanced its porta potty services. The long anticipated announcement made by the Company's spokesperson has finally confirmed that it will now be providing most of its quality porta potties at the same price. In addition, the cheaper standard sanitary toilets shall come with added benefits like free additional features and much more.



Within a month after the big announcement, the bulk of Tulare Portable Toilets supplied to residents come mostly from WR Contractor. They offer a wide range of portable sanitary units in various designs and features. Each of these models is meticulously designed with a category of customers in mind. Each customer comes with his or her own unique requirements. Other factors that determine their demand is the kind of occasion they are organizing and also another very important factor is the budget.



The WR Contractor provides one of the friendliest customer services in the State of California. Customer needs comes first so much so that the Company willing make concessions for additional facilities if and when they need them even in the middle of the event. This procedure is in variation with most of the other Companies which follow a strict policy of sticking to the initial agreement when it comes to providing additional features. The consultancy is also free and open to emergency incase customers face any difficulties during the event.



Whatever the event is, or wherever the location is where the event will be hosted, WR Contractor readily rents out only their best porta potties to all customers. The Company does not believe in overcharging customers for worn out units. Customers will get only the latest and the cleanest toilets in stock at WR Contractors. To receive more details regarding portable toilets Tulare CA please drop in on http://www.wrcontractor.com/california/portable-toilets-in-tulare-ca/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



Contact Media

WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com