WR Contractor Announces Discount on Auto Flushing Porta Potties

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Decades after porta potty Companies have tried everything that they can think of to let some people flush the toilet at a public place before leaving, people still fail to flush. This refers to some irresponsible individuals and not all. Individuals like these create a lot of problems at public events like concerts, sports, etc. WR Contractor at Bountiful has come up with an ingenious solution to put a stop to this once and for all.



The answer to this is auto flushing porta potties. One may wonder that the auto flush facility in porta potties is not a new thing. It has been around for some years now. The difference is that those toilets with this facility have always been more expensive than the other standard units. In this case most public events usually being organized under limited budget cannot afford to hire the expensive ones with auto flush. Hence, even if the facility was around it could not be utilized where it was needed the most. Today, most of the Bountiful UT portable toilets with auto flush facility are supplied by WR Contractor. The Company rents them out at a great discount so much so that it is almost priced as cheap as the standard porta potties with single toilet seat.



The deluxe auto flushing sanitary units come with the latest modern sanitary amenities like paper towels, soap, anti bacterial hand wash dispensers, deodorizer, secure lock, and a lot more. The auto flush deluxe luxury units are a great way to impress the VIP guests and potential business clients. The Company is committed to providing supreme quality flush toilets at a very economical price. The offer was first introduced in Bountiful and is set to spread throughout the United State of America. With these economical self-cleaning toilets, one can look forward to enjoy clean sanitary facilities even at public events like concerts. To find other information on portable toilets Bountiful UT kindly pay a visit to http://www.wrcontractor.com/utah/portable-toilets-in-bountiful-ut/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



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WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com