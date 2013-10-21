WR Contractor Employs Specialized Customer Service to Provide on the Spot Requests

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- WR Contractor has been one of the leading porta potty Companies in the state of Texas that supplies customized portable sanitary units for all outdoor and indoor purposes. Customers do not just resort to these portable toilets when hosting outdoor events. There are many more reasons to hire the ever comfortable porta potty. North Richland Hills residents who rent WR Contractor toilets enjoy the additional benefits associated with the Company. Their sanitary units can be hired based on specifications about the event that you are hosting.



These makeshift restrooms are hired by people for different types of events like corporate gatherings, weddings, anniversaries, camping, etc. these are an absolute must have for any social event where there is no plumbing. With the tremendous improvement on the modern day port a johns, they have become more versatile, making it possible to be used even for indoor events where the toilets inside the house is not sufficient enough for guests. WR Contractor supplies most of the high quality North Richland Hills portable toilets. The Company believes that it is not the quantity that matters but the quality. A well featured and properly functioning toilet can meet the sanitary needs of twice as much people as opposed to a poorly functioning porta potty. At WR Contractor, every unit is checked after customers have returned it. They are checked whether the features like seat cover, holding tank, door lock, flush, etc are functioning well. Only the Company rents out only the ones that have all its features in good condition again.



The Company offers customized porta potties for every event. Customers can make specifications concerning their need for the occasion. The Company is never too busy to take special requests from customers in North Richland Hills. The customer service team is well trained to provide on the spot amenities to customers at any event. To acquire other facts on portable toilets North Richland Hills TX please visit http://www.wrcontractor.com/texas/portable-toilets-in-north-richland-hills-tx/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



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WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com