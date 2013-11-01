WR Contractor Ensures Prevention of Water Wastage in Its Porta Potties with Secure Tapes

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Survival outdoors has become a lot easier thanks to the invention of porta potties. today, an increasing number of people sign up for camps out in the woods because they are ensured that cleaning and top quality portable sanitary units will be installed. Thanks to this, sleeping out in the woods have become a breeze and America has recorded an increasing number of campers and trekkers every year.



When sanitary units are needed at events that are hosted outdoors, the restroom trailers are the best choice. It gives a certain level of class and closely replicates the luxury toilets in swanky hotels and restaurants. WR Contractor supplies some of the best restroom trailers in the country. This nationwide Company has managed to stand a class apart in the porta potty industry with its affordable and top quality units. The Company’s restroom trailers are unique for its spacious interior, which allows for better airflow, keeping the inside fresh even after repeated use.



The Company has donated to many charity institutions for the physically challenged. Its handicapped portable sanitary units are widely used in all parts of the country. These specially made handicap toilets allow maximum mobility for the mobility challenged. Installing the WR Contractor physically challenged restrooms at social events show that the host is sensitive towards the personal needs of its guests. This gesture goes a long way in making the event a success. There is nothing better for the guests than to feel special at events.



With secure water supply and properly functioning flush, the Company ensures that it saves water usage. Leaking tapes leads to wastage of water and therefore shortage at events. The Company has positively impacted the industry with its stand out sanitary solutions in the absence of plumbing either outdoors or indoors. The public ought to be adequately educated when it comes to maintaining the sanitary units at public places. To obtain further information regarding WR Contractor please visit http://www.wrcontractor.net



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is one of the country’s leading professional portable toilet management Company. The Company offers ADA complaint toilets. All its toilets are open to competitive pricing ensuring affordability to all.



Contact Media

WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.net

http://www.wrcontractor.net