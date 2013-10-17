WR Contractor Gives Just as Much Importance to Service as to Quality of Porta Potties

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- WR Contractor is a porta potty Company in Orem that equip customers with sanitary amenities based on their personal needs. With the new collection that they have unveiled at the beginning of this year, the variety of models to choose from is simply endless. For the standard models, the Company also allows additional features on customer request like hand wash stands, mirror, holding tank, etc. These features help personalize the porta potties.



The thing that has made WR Contractor stand out of the rest of the other Companies is the flexible options that they offer to their customers. This is single handedly the reason why the Company supplies a major bulk of the Orem Portable Toilets. Customers do not need to do any brainstorming when they hire porta potties from WR Contractor. All the options presented before the clients are tailored in such a way that it meets all their needs. Orem customers trust the Company's opinion as to how many units they need to hire because their estimation is based on a very precise formula depending on the information that customers give them. So long as customers give them the right details, the Company will never assign more or less number of units but just the exact number.



The delivery of these portable toilets whether hired or purchased is prompt. To the Company, providing the good service is as important as selling them the best products. The Company does not take orders from clients if their schedule is tight. Doing so would result in the fact that they will not be able to deliver the porta potties at the location in time. Being late is no better than renting bad quality porta potties. By delivering the two most important things hand in hand, the Company cannot help but be a favorite among residents of Orem. To find additional details regarding portable toilets Orem UT kindly visit http://www.wrcontractor.com/utah/portable-toilets-in-orem-ut/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



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WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com