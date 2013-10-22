WR Contractor Introduces Odorless Porta Potties in Rochester

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Decades after the porta potties were invented for the first time; outdoor activities have become a lot easier. Whether it is the town’s most anticipated summer festival, the annual marathon, or even the President’s visit function, no outdoor events and activities can happen without the availability of porta potties. These makeshift toilets are vital for any kind of functions that is hosted out in the open. Whether the number of people is less or more, porta potties are an absolute necessity.



Porta toilets are used in the United States of America where there are no access to buildings nearby and where there is no plumbing. Portable toilets may have been used at outdoor events initially, but today, they are ‘permanently’ installed in places where there is no plumbing. Whether it is farms, public parks, recreational parks, etc, portable toilets are installed everywhere. WR Contractor has been providing hygienic Rochester portable toilets to residents in and around the area.



The porta potty industry has witnessed a massive expansion over the past decade. Today, one will find porta potty supplies anywhere he or she goes. Hygiene is a very important factor while hiring or purchasing these portable toilets. WR Contractor offers a chemical treated toilet that is later flushed out to maintain the highest level of hygiene. The chemical is kept inside the waste tank and it will turn the waste into a gel like substance, which is odorless. The waste will minimize in size thereby allowing more number of usages from normal.



The great advantage to using portable toilets over concrete permanent restrooms is that since there is no plumbing, it does not clog. Many homeowners install these portable toilets at their backyard permanently because it is cheaper than building a concrete toilet. Many public places also install porta potties instead of building concrete toilets. To obtain more facts on portable toilets Rochester NY please pay a visit to http://www.wrcontractor.com/new-york/portable-toilets-in-rochester-ny/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



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WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com