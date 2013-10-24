WR Contractor Massive Discounts on Its Luxury Porta Potties in National City

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Most National City residents use luxury porta potties for their social outdoor events. These upscale toilets are usually expensive and most middle class customers cannot afford it. It is no wonder when the entire state of California sat up in attention when they saw that even middle class residents hire the deluxe sanitary units at their events. A look into this has revealed the fact that it is definitely not because of the fact that these families have become richer.



WR Contractor has been supplying their deluxe National City portable toilets at a subsidized price for these customers. The Company understands that every individual deserves to celebrate their special occasion with the highest level of comfort and class. On this note, the Company has announced that they shall be offering their luxury portable toilets at a massive discount for a limited period of time. The Company wishes to continue this discount depending on the response of the customers in and around the area of National City.



Leasing the number of these luxury toilets will depend on the size of the outdoor event. A small event will not cost the customer much because a two-unit restroom will suffice. To help customers pay only for what they need, the Company offers their toilets in separate units. Single units consist of the single toilet stall, which can be used by a single user at a time. By installing the two units separately will ensure privacy to the guests, which will help them attend to their business in time.



The double units are separated into male and female compartments.



For the bigger events, customers are advised to hire the trailer units. These units are almost exact replicas of the luxury restrooms in swanky restaurants in the upscale part of town. The interior is complete in itself, well supplied with all sanitary amenities like full length mirrors and vanities. To receive additional details on portable toilets National City CA please go to http://www.wrcontractor.com/california/portable-toilets-in-national-city-ca/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



Contact Media

WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com