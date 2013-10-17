WR Contractor Offers All Their Porta Potties at Ridiculously Low Price

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- In an attempt to reach out to all residents in Davenport differing in economic income, WR Contractor has announced a dramatic discount on all its porta potty models. People hosting social events under a tight budget can now afford even the most upscale luxury sanitary restrooms. The decision was made when the Company's CEO noticed that guests at great social events had to endure limited or low-grade porta potties because the host could not afford it.



Porta potties were first invented to help people enjoy outdoor activities without the lack of sanitary facilities. Hence, it is a wonder to see that even decades after its invention, people still continue to suffer from lack of sanitary facilities. This is why the Company has announced this discount on all their porta potties. Thanks to this philanthropic move by the Company, no social event in Davenport has reported of any case where guests left unhappy because of lack of or low-grade sanitary units. Three months after the announcement, most of the Davenport IA portable toilets hired by residents are the luxury units.



The Company is committed to providing only the best quality porta potties to all customers not just in Davenport but also across the nation. Their portable restroom models range from the standard porta potty with a single toilet seat to the high design luxury units packed with the latest sanitary amenities. Residents of Davenport can now hire these portable luxury restrooms because WR Contractor has made them affordable.



Residents should however be aware of the fact that this is just a onetime discount offer. Offering luxury units at such a ridiculously low price will not incur much benefit to any porta potty Company. WR Contractor was well aware of that when they announced the discount however, they wanted everybody to have a feel of the best and help them out. To obtain new details on portable toilets Davenport IA please go to http://www.wrcontractor.com/iowa/portable-toilets-in-davenport-ia/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



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WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com