WR Contractor Offers Old Luxury Porta Potties at Cheaper Price

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- It has always been a problem when special occasions like weddings and business gatherings pay a hefty amount for the best porta potties and end up getting worn out units. Over the years, customers have constantly complained that they think they are paying more than they get in return. Sure, the Companies install luxury sanitary units as the customers have paid for yet they are so old and have been used long past their functionality.



WR Contractor is a porta potty company in Calumet City and it addresses this problem with due seriousness. At WR Contractor, customers will get different price quotes for the old porta potties and the new porta potties of the same model. They do not simply put the same price tag on all porta potties of the same model and overcharge the customers for old worn out porta potties. This is probably the only company that supplies Calumet City Portable Toilets in such a way.



The company manager says that the variety in price quotes gives a wider option to the customers. Many customers call the Company saying they would like to hire the luxury sanitary units yet they simply cannot afford the price quote. The older deluxe porta potties are a great fit for their purpose and budget. As for the other clients who wants simply the best and are willing to pay as much money for it, the Company offers the newer luxury porta potties. This way they manage to keep all the customers happy, and are able to reach out to all demands and needs.



This porta potty Company is the first of its kind when it comes to offering differential pricing for the same models. The free consultancy is always accessible to all queries through a simple phone call. It is also accessible through their official website. To find new facts on portable toilets Calumet City IL kindly head to http://www.wrcontractor.com/illinois/portable-toilets-in-calumet-city-il/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



Contact Media

WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com