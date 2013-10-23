WR Contractor Offers Wide Range of Porta Potty Folding Options to Lincoln Residents

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- The recent criticism that porta potties can never measure up to indoor home toilets has been met with antagonism from Lincoln residents. Portable toilets may not be as luxurious as the home toilets but they are just as sufficient and comfortable. Residents have protested that comparing the two is completely out of question as both are used for different purposes. Outdoor events will not be what they are today if it were not for these trusty toilets.



Today, an increasing number of social events are hosted outdoors only because of the availability of porta potties. Special social outdoor events like wedding celebrations, corporate and business parties, charity events, etc will never happen outdoors if the toilets were not invented decades ago. WR Contractor, a leading supplier of the Lincoln portable toilets has been one of the many Companies that have ridiculed this criticism.



The Company provides some of the best quality porta potties in the entire state of Nebraska. The WR Contractor provides top quality functionality and comes with sufficient sanitary supplies that can last for days without restocking them. The Company’s portable toilets are a favorite among campers and every year, camp organizers make a beeline to hire these sanitary units. Besides the interior, the exterior comes in compact design, which allows a great deal of maneuver. For private owners of the WR Contractor porta potties, it can be easily fitted at the back of the car with the rest of the other camping equipments including the tents.



The Company also offers a varied range of folding designs and options for customers to choose from. Some of the portable toilets also come with inbuilt wheels that can be tied to the back of a car and then dragged along for a fuss free installation at the desired location. To acquire further information about portable toilets Lincoln NE please head to http://www.wrcontractor.com/nebraska/portable-toilets-in-lincoln-ne/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



Contact Media

WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com