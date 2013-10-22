WR Contractor Porta Potties in Lafayette Complaint with Country's Hygiene Criteria

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- One of the greatest gifts of science and technology besides the wheel and light is portable toilets. Ever since the invention of these makeshift sanitary units, social gatherings have been taken to a whole new level. Most of the events today are held outdoors. Enjoying all the comfort that modern technology has to offer in the midst of pure and pristine nature is hard to beat. Whether it is the public sports event, the corporate party, or even the family wedding celebration, it would not have been possible without the trusty porta potties.



The porta potties are modern arrangements, complete in itself. WR Contractor one of top porta potty Companies supplies some of the most hygienic Lafayette portable toilets in and around the area. All of the WR Contractor porta potties available all over the state of Indiana are ADA complaint making it one of the few Companies that are properly aligned with the country certified hygiene criteria. Whether it is the standard porta potty or the deluxe model, WR Contractor supplies all of its toilets with ample soaps, deodorants, anti bacterial hand wash stands, etc. Tissues and disposable towels are also provided. While some of these accessories come as complimentary additions from the Company, some others need to be paid by the customers.



The WR Contractor provides self-sufficient porta potties that needs as little attending to as possible. Besides the fact that these toilets are well equipped with properly working flush buttons, it also comes with a waste tank that can store up to 7 day’s sewage of 10 adults. When used for children and youngsters, it can accommodate more number of users.



The great thing about WR Contractor porta potties is that the waste tanks are chemically treated making it odorless and fuss free for guests. This chemical will turn the waste into a gel like substance thereby reducing the quantity. To obtain more details about portable toilets Lafayette IN kindly visit http://www.wrcontractor.com/indiana/portable-toilets-in-lafayette-in/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



Contact Media

WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com