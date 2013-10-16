WR Contractor Set to Unveil New Luxury Collection at Budget Price

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- WR Contractor, the inventor of one of the finest luxury camping porta potties is set to launch their new collection by the end of this fall. This collection will be first launched in its Buffalo New York based office. A major portion of its customers hailing from Buffalo, one of the Company's managers confirmed that they could not find a place more perfect in New York than Buffalo to launch their latest collection.



Today, the Company is proud to claim that most of the Buffalo NY Portable Toilets carry the stamp WR Contractor. The Company looks forward to add more to this already brimming quantity in and around the area. The collection consists of three models, the basic model, the deluxe model and the hybrid model. This three will cover just about any client demand imaginable. This collection is in part a tribute to its decades' existence in the porta potty industry. The collection will take a trip down memory lane. Hence, the design shall have a good old antique touch to it while its features will be packed with the latest cutting edge technology.



The features of these yet to release porta potties are designed and manufactured to cater to all the demands of a client's sanitary needs while offering the highest level of comfort. These features will need minimal intervention from clients and most of it will be run on touch technology. Every curve and corner is designed to offer comfort.



WR Contractor has revealed that the new collection has been manufactured in collaboration with some of the top-notch technological companies in the country. To be created by the Company as a part of introducing luxury to everyday life, this will give a face-lift to even the most budget social outdoor events. In a few weeks, customers all across the country will benefit from this new collection. Price range will remain the same as the current porta potties. To gather further information about portable toilets Buffalo NY please drop in on http://www.wrcontractor.com/new-york/portable-toilets-in-buffalo-ny/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



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WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com