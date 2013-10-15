WR Contractor Supplies a Major Bulk of Porta Potties in New Braunfels

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- The advancement in cutting edge technology has made everything compact and mobile. Two centuries ago, who knew that toilets could be taken anywhere people wanted. It is considered one of the best blessings of science and technology that humankind can take out sanitary facilities anywhere outdoors. These porta potties vary from large and spacious trailer size sanitary units to small compact waste tanks that a person can carry around from place to place when out in the woods.



The wide range of models of New Braunfels Portable Toilets owes its credit to WR Contractor porta potties. The Company's decades' worth of experience has resulted in an endless collection of port a john models, each meticulously designed to suit a customer's purpose. The Company's manager admits that most of the customers are often incredibly shocked by the large selection of toilets. Normally, a basic WR Contractor porta potty starts with the standard single toilet seat with ample supply of towels and soap. As for the upgraded model, the features include a urinal, a separate hand wash sink along with other sanitary amenities like towels, anti bacterial hand wash, perfumes, etc. The Company also offers additional features on the request of customers. The most popular among the residents of New Braunfels seems to be the deluxe unit. The model comes in various styles, which includes the stand-alone hand washing stations for customers who prefer a mix between the standard model and the deluxe model.



One of the best things that customers love about WR Contractor is the reliable consultancy that they offer for free. The consultancy is all about guiding customers on how to spend as little budget as possible while choosing the perfect porta potty at the same time. It depends upon the estimation of the number of guests invited and other factors like the kind of event that a customer is hosting. To obtain other details about portable toilets New Braunfels TX please drop in on http://www.wrcontractor.com/texas/portable-toilets-in-new-braunfels-tx/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



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WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com