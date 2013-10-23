WR Contractor Supplies Executive Category Porta Potties at Walnut Creek Charity

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- When porta potties were initially introduced, it was used as functional units, meant to need one’s sanitary needs when outdoors. Today, with the high tech innovations made to these porta potties, it is used to impress as well. Outdoor events like charity organizations need to be planned to impress. This is the only way to get people to donate money for the cause. WR Contractor supplies upscale porta potties that not only provides comfort but also luxury to impress guests.



WR Contractor has proudly maintained the prestige of being one of the leading suppliers of Walnut Creek portable toilets in and around the area. The Company’s upscale portable toilets are located with separate trailer units, which will be transported to the site where the event will be hosted. These trailer toilets can be access by climbing a short staircase. The interior of these toilets are filled with a certain level of ambience and is supplied with all the luxurious sanitary amenities.



Such toilets are the executive category of outdoor toilets, which also features accessories like porcelain flushing toilets, which are enclosed in separate stall allowing utmost privacy to its users.



The toilets are also installed with top quality sinks with running water, exterior as well as interior lighting system, and large mirrors for makeup with full vanities. As if this is not enough, these executive toilets are also decorated with rare artworks in each stall. The Company also supplies ample amount of premium quality paper towels, anti bacterial hand washstands, heater as well as air conditioning.



The Company also supplies extra accessories like wall décor, fresh flowers of the customer’s choice, wrapped mints, quality rugs, etc. The great thing about hiring from WR Contractor is that there is no hidden cost. Customers will be informed of the final amount before making the necessary arrangements. To receive new details on portable toilets Walnut Creek CA kindly drop in on http://www.wrcontractor.com/california/portable-toilets-in-walnut-creek-ca/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



Contact Media

WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com