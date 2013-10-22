WR Contractor Supplies Self-Sufficient Porta Potties to Detroit Campers

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- One of the many outdoor activities that have been greatly benefitted by the invention of porta potties is camping. Before the invention of porta potties, camping sites were limited to areas where there was proper plumbing. People could not venture out in the woods to built campsites because while it is easier to build houses, it was almost impossible to construct hygienic plumbing. Today, thanks to these makeshift portable toilets, campers can enjoy their time in the deepest woods without worrying about the lack of sanitary facilities.



It is the worst feeling in the world when campers have to find out after paying huge amount of camping fees that the organizers are not providing adequate facilities. There are many camp organizers who fail to understand the importance of cleanliness especially when it comes to providing sanitary facilities. WR Contractor is one of the few suppliers of Detroit portable toilets that provide hygienic and self-sufficient toilets for campers. The sanitary needs for events like camping are completely different from one day or few days’ events. Camps are usually hosted away from civilization and hence help does not reach as quickly. Keeping these in mind, WR Contractor has come up with a specialized line of self sufficient, self-cleansing porta potties for events like camps.



These camping specialized porta potties take care of all the looming requirements of event management. The inbuilt wheels attached to it make it easy for anyone to shift it according to convenience without the need of the professionals from the Company. The waste is chemically treated which turns the waste into a gel like, odorless substance. By turning the waste into a chemical gel, the quantity of the waste also reduces to less than half of the original size. By reducing the quantity of the waste, the tank can be used for a longer period of time without the need for a tank cleanup. To receive more information regarding portable toilets Detroit MI please visit http://www.wrcontractor.com/michigan/portable-toilets-in-detroit-mi/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



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WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com