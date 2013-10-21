WR Contractor to Install Automatic Features in Their Porta Potties

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- WR Contractor has recently enhanced its already bestseller porta potty services in Kearny. In the state of New Jersey, Kearny has been one of the largest consumers of the porta potty services for the past couple of years. This has been attributed in the considerable rise in the economy of the town, allowing people to host more social events and an endless number of corporate events and meetings. All these occasions call for one thing unanimously - portable sanitary units. The demand for these has double within the past five years.



WR Contractor offers a wide range of models that provides that right pick for just about any occasion imaginable. The past year has seen a considerable demand for the luxury sanitary units. Taking this into mind, the Company will be unveiling their affordable range of luxury porta potties this coming month. This collection will offer modern equipped luxury restrooms at incredibly affordable prices. Being a major supplier of Kearny NJ Portable Toilets, the Company is certain that the new collection will have customers making a beeline for their order. All these will come fully equipped with all the necessary sanitary amenities that will help guests clean themselves and also the toilet after use. The Company understands that most of the problems at these events stem from certain irresponsible guests who fail to clean the toilet after them. The clutter and the dirt left behind makes it impossible for the other guests to use the same restroom again creating so much trouble. With the modern features and accessories, most of these will function automatically thereby solving the problem for guests.



The WR Contractor is a Company that is known for its dedication to their work towards customers not just in Kearny but also across the state of New Jersey. Interested customers can get complete access through their official website. To get new facts regarding portable toilets Kearny NJ kindly visit http://www.wrcontractor.com/new-jersey/portable-toilets-in-kearny-nj/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



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WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com