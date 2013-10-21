WR Contractor Unveils Eco Friendly Porta Potties for the Festival Season

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- WR Contractor has recently announced that it will be unveiling its new collection which will be specifically specialized in luxury mobile units. The luxury porta potties shall be released in anticipation of the festival season, this winter. With Christmas, New Year and many other festivals set in line the coming months, the Company anticipates an increase in demand for these luxury units. Being one of the front runners in the industry for the past many years, the Company has seen customers making a beeline for the most luxurious porta potties to be installed in their special occasions. Most of the customers have to go back home without their luxury units because it went out of stock.



The new collection will feature luxury restrooms with freshwater auto flush in the VIP trailers. The models will also come in self contained porta potties and modern modular toilets. These units will be designed in such a way that they can be easily fitted in buildings. The portable toilets will not be bulky like its older version and hence it can be fitted even in buildings with narrow space. With the new collection in line, most of the current Syracuse Portable Toilets will also be renovated by the spring next year. WR Contractor portable toilets are all eco friendly. Most of the camp and standard toilets are run on solar energy. The materials used for manufacturing these porta johns are also either recycled or responsible sourced. These eco friendly units come in a variety of style and colors.



The bespoke units will be providing to all customers, which will meet all the demands and requirements no matter how ridiculous. To the Company, customers come first and hence all special requests by customers are carefully attended to. The Company believes that good business begins with the best customer service that they can offer. To gather additional details on portable toilets Syracuse NY please pay a visit to http://www.wrcontractor.com/new-york/portable-toilets-in-syracuse-ny/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



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WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com