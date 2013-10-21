WR Contractor Unveils Winter Friendly Toilets in Palm Springs

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Global urbanization has led to one thing - appreciation of nature and outdoor activities. Family outings and outdoor events have become a very common phenomenon. Event planners unanimously agree upon the fact that organizing events out of doors provides more space for elaborate arrangements because it is not bound by four walls.



Whether it is just a weekend family outing or a wedding celebration, all these cannot do without outdoor portable toilets. There are certain seasons during which outdoor events are better and fun filled. Outdoor events are also held during the harsh winter like ice skating and Christmas carol. No matter what the season, all outdoor activities need portable toilets. WR Contractor costume manufactures their Palm Springs Portable Toilets not just to fit the occasion but also to fit the season.



For years, Palm Springs residents have been suffering the harsh seasons during outdoor events. During summer, the ordinary porta potties are too stuffy, while during winter it is too cold. In an attempt to make the portable restrooms more comfortable for the residents, WR Contractor have unveiled warmer toilets for winter and well ventilated ones for summer. The Company even supplies air-conditioned portable toilets. However, one should be willing to pay a little extra for this. The winter toilets are also well equipped with heaters so that guests can access the sanitary facilities in comfort and warmth.



The portable toilets are not just meant for temporary arrangements. These sanitary units are installed permanently in public parks, highways, and even distant farms. These toilets come in state of the art arrangements making it self-sufficient and well equipped for any situation. All it needs is timely refilling of the fresh water tank and emptying of the waste tank. WR Contractor offers different packages for different occasions and time periods. Hiring per package is cheaper for the customer. The Company also offers packages for purchases. To receive additional facts on portable toilets Palm Springs CA please drop in on http://www.wrcontractor.com/california/portable-toilets-in-palm-springs-ca/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



Contact Media

WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com