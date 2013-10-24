WR Contractor Upscale Porta Potties Work to the Advantage of Cambridge Customers

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Not all outdoor events require the same type of porta potties. There are other events that call for a certain level of decorum although it is hosted outdoors. Occasions like wedding celebrations, anniversaries, charity events, etc require an upgrade from the everyday standard port a johns. The deluxe sanitary units are the right fit to grace such special occasions.



Most of these formal outdoor events are organized far away from the vicinity of luxury facilities that provide comfort and help guests maintain a certain level of class. At celebrations like weddings where guests wear their best formal clothing, it is only befitting that the host should provide them sanitary facilities in luxury. Some of the most luxurious Cambridge portable toilets come from WR Contractor. Customers can lease their portable toilets through a fast and simple procedure. The Company will install the deluxe sanitary units in discreet locations away from the sight of the main party yet near enough to save the guests a long walk.



The Company also offers to position electrical generators in case there is failure of power supply from the main line. Some of the porta potties are also lighted through solar panels, thereby making it function without any outside aid. Small sitting areas are also installed near these toilets to replicate that of a salon. This gives the event a whole new facelift, which impresses the guests. This arrangement is ideal for weddings so that the bride and bridesmaids can go for touchups without messing up their floor sweeping dresses. The toilets have AC outlets to use electrical tools like razors, blow dryers, mobile charging, etc.



These upscale portable restrooms have graced many special occasions in and around the area of Cambridge. These porta potties also work to the advantage of the host in case of commercial or business events. To gather additional information regarding portable toilets Cambridge MA kindly go to http://www.wrcontractor.com/massachusetts/portable-toilets-in-cambridge-ma/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



Contact Media

WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com