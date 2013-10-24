WR Contractor Urges Delano Porta Potty Companies to Responsibly Dispose the Waste

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Porta potties have come a long way from the heavy metallic units to the light plastic units that can be carried around by a single adult with ease. These units can be folded and then fitted into the back of the car along with other stuff. These units are modern and self contained, functioning on its own without any external assistance.



The big question that everybody asks is where the waste and sewage goes after the event is over. WR Contractor follows a strict policy of disposing the waste from their Delano portable toilets more than once a week. Most other porta potty Companies only dispose the waste once a week. Keeping the waste in the waste tank for a long period will turn the porta units into a breeding ground for different types of diseases.



WR Contractor believes that good service does not end in providing quality porta potties and keeping them hygienic during the event. A responsible Company ought to dispose the waste according to the environment agency regulations. Considering the endless number of port potties found today, it is difficult for the environment agency to singularly monitor every Company to be in line with their regulations. This has led to many irresponsible disposals leading to contamination of the nearby water table and the air. Companies must dispose the waste away from the residential areas even if they are treated in airtight tanks. The smell may not escape from these securely sealed tanks but it is contaminating the water table around the residential. This would lead to a number of water borne diseases.



The responsibility of the disposal does not only depend on the porta potty Companies. It also depends on the residents. WR Contractor urges its Delano residents to maintain strict rules regarding the disposal by the Companies. Keeping a close eye would promote the health of the residents. To gather additional facts regarding portable toilets Delano CA please head to http://www.wrcontractor.com/california/portable-toilets-in-delano-ca/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



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WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com