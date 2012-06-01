Wrap Your Wrists in Beautiful Diamond Bracelets at Unbelievable Discounts from ItsHot.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- Diamond Tennis Bracelets first became extremely popular in the late 1980s and were first actually called inline bracelets. Located in the heart of New York City, ItsHot.com is the reputable sought-after diamond jewelry destination for millions today. ItsHot.com specializes in manufacturing and wholesale of high-end fine diamond jewelry and diamond watch designs.



ItsHot.com’s 20 years of experience in manufacturing and wholesale of fine diamond jewelry, vast knowledge of workmanship and consumer needs has helped the company to develop an exquisite line of diamond jewelry. The jewelry product line has well over 20 thousand different types of diamond jewelry and watches designs and they are constantly expanding. The NY company is one of the leading manufacturers of men's diamond jewelry in the US. Its reputation is known worldwide with the exports going to the Canada, Europe, South America and Southeast Asia.



Most of the diamond jewelry that the company sells is manufactured by them so they are able to offer the lowest possible price on diamond jewelry. ItsHot.com boasts of a large selection of diamond jewelry pieces, but what has recently wowed the masses are the latest designs of their diamond bracelet collection. The company has established the highest degree of customer satisfaction by offering the highest quality of diamond jewelry including a great selection of diamond tennis bracelets, amazingly tempting prices and the best customer service in the jewelry industry.



Choose from a stunning collection of Diamond Bracelets, perfectly set in white or yellow gold, or platinum. Each diamond is hand-selected for its brilliance and fire for meeting the criteria for ItsHot.com diamonds. For a unique and glamorous feel, ItsHot.com offers you the option to add an elegant, contemporary style to any look with their gold Womens and Mens Diamond Bracelets. The ultimate in luxury, a women's or men’s diamond bracelet from ItsHot.com is sure to impress.



The savings on their diamond bracelets stand out as well. Their women's and men's Diamond Bracelets are priced 65-80% below retail, 365 days a year. Make your move for one of these handsome one-of-a-kind diamond bracelets with genuine, high quality white and fancy color diamonds. Most their women's diamond bracelets and men's diamond bracelets are available in sterling silver as well as 10k, 14 or 18k yellow, rose or white gold. Orders for all bracelets can be customized to meet your specifications,

style and budget.



About ItsHot.com

If you have any questions or need additional information please do not hesitate to contact ItsHot.com:

Call them toll-free in US: 1-866-423-6262, outside US please call: 212-398-3123. The phone support hours of operation: Mon - Fri 10 a.m - 9 p.m EST. E-mail your questions to us: sales@ItsHot.com. Chat with them Live 24/7 for instant support.