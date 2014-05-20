Wrapitgiftbag.com Announces Participation at Upcoming New York National Stationery Show

Congers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Wrapitgiftbag.com is an online portal that deals with making and selling of“Wrap It”, a very usefulgift wrap organizer. The company has announced that it will display its booth for gift wrap organizer at the upcoming National Stationery Show, which is scheduled to be held inNew York shortly.



Check out this cool gift organizer by logging on to http://wrapitgiftbag.com



The New York National Stationery Show is scheduled to be held between May 18, 2014 and May 21, 2014 in Javits Center, New York City. People looking for gift wrap storage solutions wouldcertainly find this product very handy.



Adam Levine, the founder of the company that manufactures these incredible gift wrap storage organizers stated - “We all want the gifts we give to look beautiful clean and crisp every time, but it's nearly impossible when your wrapping papers are not stored in an organized manner! But not anymore, Discover Wrap it - The World's Greatest Gift Wrap Organizer!We are displaying a booth at the upcoming National Stationery Show in New York City to promote this product.”



“Wrap it” is a simple to store away as just zipping it up and sliding it under the bed or hanging it in the closet. It can house an incredible amount of things in its remarkable front pockets. It can hold any gift, and can be used for wrapping things like greeting cards, scissors, tissue papers, bows, glue sticks, rulers, markers, tapes and more. Customers can avail 20% discount on their first order.



Levine also went on to say - “Wrap It can make your life a little easier. It's the World’s most incredible solution to make gift wrapping fun, quick, and easy for the whole family. We’re hoping you’ll use it to have more fun with your family. And as a cool bonus, if you use less wrapping paper you help pollute the world a little less.”



Those who want to get a simple solution for gift wrap storage can check this out on the website Wrapitgiftbag.com.



About Wrapitgiftbag.com

Wrapitgiftbag.com is an online website that makes and sells “Wrap It”, one of the leading gift wrap organizers.



Log on to http://wrapitgiftbag.com for more info, and visit them at the forthcoming National Stationery Show.



Client name: Adam Levine

Company Name: Wrap iT Inc.

City: Congers

State: NY

Country: USA

Zip code: 10920

Phone Number: 646-504-0369

Email ID: wrapit20@gmail.com

Website URL: http://wrapitgiftbag.com