Wrapping & Paper Packaging: Global Industry Guide - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Wrapping & Paper Packaging: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Global Wrapping & Paper Packaging industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global fruit & vegetables market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global wrapping & paper packaging market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key wrapping & paper packaging market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
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Highlights
The global wrapping & paper packaging market had total revenues of $233.4bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% between 2008 and 2012.
Market consumption volumes declined with a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.7% between 2008-2012, to reach a total of 38.9 million tonnes in 2012.
The performance of the market is forecast to follow the similar pattern with an anticipated CAGR of 8.3% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $348.0bn by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global wrapping & paper packaging market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global wrapping & paper packaging market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global wrapping & paper packaging market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global wrapping & paper packaging market?
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