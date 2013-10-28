Wrcontractor Gets Contract for Supplying Mobile Toilet for Residents of Rhode Island for Half the Rate

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Whatever the season or weather, there is always the need for toilets by everyone everywhere. Then there is the need to have an eco friendly toilet to visit every other time one got to go. It is totally impossible to attend a toilet when one is indoors. There are times when one wants to go to a toilet when they are out of their homes like when they are on the road or travelling. At such times the facility of portable toilets comes into play. Today everyone in Rhode Island is swearing by it and the top class service it renders to the users.



The amazing thing about these East Providence Portable Toilets is that they are universal and people can get access of them just by locating them. In some there is a micro chip attached to the toilet and people can get them located through the GPS system even if they are foreign to the areas. They are absolutely free to use in most places and are so cost effective for the caretakers too. In some case, their service is charged in places like fairs and other fund raise events like charity. They are utterly useful and are always in demand in areas where there are people.



This compact wonder is so portable that it takes very less space to set up and be easily moved from one place to another in just a jiffy. It can be carried around in a trailer and is very light too. One can manage it by cleaning it periodically and placing air freshener on the toilet. Then there is an indicator on the toilet seat that gives a warning sign whenever the waste needs to be disposed of the tank. Such kind of indicator helps in keeping the tank from over flowing during usage. Thus it is totally hygienic and cheap to use anywhere. To obtain further facts on portable toilets East Providence RI please drop in on http://www.wrcontractor.com/rhode-island/portable-toilets-in-east-providence-ri/



AboutWR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



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WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com