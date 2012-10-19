WRDEnergy.com Solar Panel Installation Business Gains Plaudits for Service Ethos

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Renewable energy seems to be in the headlines every day. Politicians throw around promises of a sustainable future, and more and more homeowners are choosing to invest in energy-saving technology. The dual benefits of low cost energy and being eco friendly has led consumers to seek out renewable energy sources.



Solar panels tend to be the most popular renewable energy project for UK homeowners, they’re affordably priced and can make a property energy independent. One business, WRD Energy, has been getting a lot of attention from consumers and businesses for their solar power advice and installation services.



The UK-based solar panel installation company has certified contractors located in cities across the United Kingdom. The solar panel services provided by WRD Energy promise to help homeowners reduce their carbon footprint while saving money on their utility bills.



Depending on the size of the solar panel installation project, some homes become completely energy independent. The solar panels capture the sun’s energy, convert it to electricity, and then store that electricity until it’s ready to be used.



The WRDEnergy.com website details information about photovoltaic panels and the process involved when installing them at a home or business. The website also features a portfolio of the company’s past work and a detailed description of how much money homeowners can expect to save based on where they live in the country.



A spokesperson described how important it is to choose the right solar installers:



“Solar panels allow consumers and businesses to reduce their carbon footprint while reducing energy costs. However solar panels are complicated pieces of technology and in order for the panels to work efficiently they need to be installed by professionals. Many installation companies use cheap labour and consequently the panels are not installed optimally. We have a wealth of expertise within the WRD Energy team and every member has been certified by energy accreditation organisations in addition and has completed our in-house training program. This ensures we provide a first class installation that operates at maximum efficiency.”



WRD Energy serves more than just UK homeowners the company is also a trusted supplier for government, industry, and schools. As the company spokesperson explains, WRD Energy strives to be among the top solar panel installers in the country:



“Customers often comment on our attention to detail and our customer service ethos. For instance when we work on a property we clean the guttering free of charge when we install the solar panels. We even bring our own tea bags so customers don’t have to supply us with tea. We believe this focus and our ‘going the extra mile’ ethos will make us the most popular solar panel installer in the country.”



