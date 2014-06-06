Wredberg Looks to Gaming Community in Pursuing His Dream Career

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Timothy Wredberg just loves video games and he is hoping that other avid gamers around the world will help him realize his dream.



“This is something I always wanted to do and I figured now is as a good a time as any,” he said.



Wredberg has extensive experience in artwork, design, programming and development. He has already produced two mobile games, Star Journey and Infinite Tower, both of which have received favorable reviews.



He is looking to ramp up production and take the next step. The business plan calls for $10,000 to cover design, additional software, advertising and marketing. “I need help with my monthly expenses during this transition phase between my previous job and my first income as a developer,” Wredberg said. “There are also significant advertising and marketing costs associated with the game creation process, especially in the Android mobile industry.”



To raise this capital, he has launched an Indiegogo campaign, which can be viewed at www.indiegogo.com/projects/digital-samurai-games-start-up-fund



Donations of any amount are welcome. Those pledging $10 or more will receive perks, such as stickers and signed posters.



“Even if you're unable to make a monetary contribution, a download and review of my games on my Facebook page would be much appreciated,” said Wredberg. “I think people will find these games unique and exciting, and I’m really excited about the prospects of developing more games, and gaining wider distribution.



“I am hoping to get support from the gaming community so I can continue to pursue my dream career.”



For additional information, visit www.indiegogo.com/projects/digital-samurai-games-start-up-fund ; theDigital Samurai Games website, www.digitalsamuraigames.com ; or the Digital Samurai Games Facebook page, www.facebook.com/digitalsamuraigames . The website and Facebook page include descriptions and visuals of Star Journey and Infinite Tower.



Wredberg can be reached directly at digitalsamuraigames@gmail.com



About Wredberg

Wredberg, who hails from Austin, Texas, recently left a good-paying government job to start up his own gaming company, Digital Samurai Games. The company is focusing on mobile games for the Android platform.



Contact: Timothy Wredberg

Company: Digital Samurai Games

City: Austin

State: TX

Zip Code: 98109

Country: USA

Phone: 888-630-6640

Email: digitalsamuraigames@gmail.com

Website: http://www.digitalsamuraigames.com