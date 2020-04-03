Wrist Watch Market 2019-2025 : In Depth Analysis with Top Key Vendors Like Swatch Group, Rolex, Richemont, LVMH, Fossil

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Watch is a small timepiece intended to be carried or worn by a person. It is designed to keep working despite the motions caused by the person's activities. A wristwatch is designed to be worn on a wrist, attached by a watch strap or other type of bracelet.



At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the wrist watch industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Switzerland, Japan, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies? manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, so the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese wrist watch production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market will increase competitiveness..



Chinese wrist watch industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international wrist watch largest manufacture country, in addition to middle and low wrist watch products, some leading companies have been able to provide some high-end wrist watch products, so they have already had a competitive edge in the international arena.



The global Wrist Watch market was 47400 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 72200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Swatch Group

- Rolex

- Richemont

- LVMH

- Fossil

- Citizen

- Seiko

- Patek Philippe

- Casio



Segment by Type:

- Sport Watches

- Luxury Watches

- Diamond Watches

- Quartz Watches

- Mechanical Watches

- Water Resistant Watches

- Smartwatch



Segment by Application:

- Daliy Use

- Collection

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Wrist Watch Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Wrist Watch Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Wrist Watch Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Wrist Watch Market Forecast

4.5.1. Wrist Watch Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Wrist Watch Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Wrist Watch Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Wrist Watch Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Wrist Watch Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Wrist Watch Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Wrist Watch Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Wrist Watch Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Wrist Watch Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Wrist Watch Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Wrist Watch Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Wrist Watch Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



